21 Popular Fast Food Joints Western Massachusetts Needs Right Now

It's always important to support local restaurants throughout the community and all of Massachusetts for that matter. There are several spots that are just amazing and simply, irreplaceable! But why not add some more options overall? Let's get a little greedy for a second...

When it comes to restaurant chains per capita, Massachusetts is pretty much in the middle of the pack compared to the other states throughout the U.S. The Bay State has 77.5 restaurant chains per 100,000 residents. That is a far cry from our neighbors in New York with 92.3 per 100k residents. What's the deal with the Bay State lacking in that area?

So yes, we need more options for dine-in, takeout, delivery, or just to stop off for a quick bite when we're in a hurry. Fast food happens to be pretty convenient for that. Besides, we're in a popular region for tourism. We might as well show of the best selection of restaurants we possibly can to everyone passing through.

For all of those reasons and more, the more options we have, the better! While there are some great spots that have popped up on the eastern side of the state recently, how about some new fast food locations making their way to the western side of the Bay State? How about we bring some of these, if not all, restaurant chains from the list below to western Massachusetts?

Maybe you even have some restaurants in mind that you would like to see here. Let's go ahead and be greedy about it. Perhaps you might see a few that you happen to agree with on the following list. Either way, here's a list of some restaurant chains and fast food joints to bring to western Massachusetts...

