3 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To MA

Are you considering a move to Massachusetts?

You are situated in one of the best parts of our Northeast as The Bay State has a population of over 6.8 million people, Massachusetts also borders New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island as it's prime geographical location truly makes our area one of the most accessible in more ways than one.

Another perk shows Massachusetts has grown to become a center of business, industry, education, and American history and is most well-known for its strong education system, high-tech manufacturing, and diversity in both culture and business as we have seen our vicinity as an economic powerhouse and a leader in innovation.

While there may be many benefits of living in Massachusetts it is important to first learn all that you can about this state before deciding to call it home. Here are three examples of what you need to be aware of before making this ultimate life-changing decision:

For starters, we are one of the original 13 colonies, therefore a mecca of history can be experienced by local residents and visitors Did you know the state has been nicknamed The Old Colony since the 17th century, Massachusetts is best known as the official landing spot of the Mayflower and the Pilgrims who traveled over from England in the year 1620.

Once inhabited by the Native American tribes of the Algonquin, colonist and explorer John Smith actually ended up naming the state after the Massachusett tribe. The Salem Witch Trails occurred between February 1692 and May 1693, and in the late 1700s, the capital city was the site of the Boston Massacre and Boston Tea Party as both of these tragic and historic events occurred during the American Revolution.

We also have the honor of electing our first commander-in-chief that hailed from Brookline: John Fitzgerald Kennedy was our 35th President from 1961 until his untimely passing in November of 1963 as this tragic event is approaching it's 60th anniversary. His memory ALWAYS remains eternal and everlasting.

Second, Massachusetts is considered to be the sixth most expensive state in the country with a cost of living that is 45% higher than the national average. Boston is also considered to be the most expensive city in the state and has a cost of living that is 11% higher than the Massachusetts average. Start saving your money if moving within our friendly confines is the immediate future.

Third, this state is home to a total of five professional sports teams. Massachusetts is a great place to live for sports lovers (and believe me, there are plenty of them). There is a baseball, hockey, basketball, football and soccer team for you to cheer on. The current professional sports teams include the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, and New England's Revolution. So get a group of friends together and go support your new home team.

BOTTOM LINE: The Bay State also has an exceptional education system, tons of choices for fine dining, amazing options for entertainment and during the summer months you can choose from an array of pristine beaches to cool off. From The Berkshires to The Cape and neighboring islands, the welcome mat awaits you.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.uphomes.com)