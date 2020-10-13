A Lesson To Improve Your Skills In Working Remotely

The Dulye Leadership Experience will present an on-line career development workshop entitled "Virtual Slant: Has Going Remote Affected Your Inner Bias?" on Wednesday, October 28th at 5:15 pm. Pre-registration is required by going here

DLE is a professional development program that was established in 2008 and is located in The Berkshires which assists those across industries and throughout the country as they enhance their ability to work remotely. Funding is underwritten by The Dulye & Company consultancy as they invite members nationwide to tune in to their next ownership workshop examining implicit bias. The forum is presented by Dr. Andrea Lein, Ph.D (pictured above) who is an expert in school and clinical psychology as she will lead a conversation of tackling implicit bias in a remote oriented working world.

Dr. Lein holds a degree in clinical and school psychology and an M.Ed in educational psychology as the main topic in this LIVE discussion focuses on ways in which implicit biases impacts decision making and social interactions in the workplace.

The virtual meeting takes place via GoToMeeting as they present guest speakers and lively discussions on workplace and leadership dynamics and actionable methods that boost productivity and career ownership, The option of breakfast club meetings bring an insight and sharpening advice on sharpening career skills for all participants. Culture chats break down how to navigate difficult situations as a rising, new and experienced leader that enables those to take responsibility for their success in the working world.

For more information, you can send an e-mail DLE Operations Assistant, Nicole Laureyns: nicole@dulye.com as registration is limited to 40 participants. You can also get more details by accessing Eventbrite's web site

