46 New Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Massachusetts

As of Wednesday, June 10, State health officials announced that another 46 Massachusetts residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 7,454 according to the website Mass Live.

Officials also confirmed another 267 cases of COVID-19, which includes 64 probable cases. There are now at least 104,156 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, 3,998 of which are probable cases, according to the Department of Public Health.

