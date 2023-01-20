It's one of those classic Winter weeks in the New England region when several regions around Massachusetts are getting so snow. So, now as we watch plenty of the white stuff fall outside our window, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?

Just as we're a few weeks into 2023, we're still in the midst of the Winter months. There seems to be plenty of snow left to come down in the near future. Of course with every snowfall, the kids love it, but us adults have had enough of having to drive on the slick roads while also having to shovel driveways, stairs, and sidewalks. So, in Massachusetts, are you somewhere that it is going to snow the most?

Let's take a look at the top 5 places throughout the year that get the most snow in the Bay State:

5. Lowell

The city of Lowell averages 61.6 inches of snow on an annual basis. It makes sense given its geographical location within the state as its just outside the northeast corner. In 2014-2015, it also had the highest seasonal snowfall within the state of any city or town with over 120 inches.

4. Pittsfield

Yes, the biggest city in the Berkshires also is one of the snowiest cities throughout Massachusetts. With 62.1 inches annually, it comes in with the fourth most throughout the Bay State. Of course, the high elevation of 1,039 ft also helps those numbers increase each year as well.

3. Worcester

Worcester receives 64.1 inches of snow on a yearly basis. In fact, in January 2015, 32 inches of snow dropped during a blizzard. That happens to be the highest amount of snowfall recorded anywhere in Massachusetts since 1892.

2. Haverhill/Lawrence

Lawrence and Haverhill, which are right next to each other in the northeastern corner of the state, average 67.3 inches of snowfall on a yearly basis. Their totals, like Lowell on this list, are due in large part to their region within the state.

1. Fitchburg

Fitchburg shows up as the city and/or town with the most annual snowfall of anywhere in Massachusetts with 82.2 inches annually. With its northern-central location within the state, it see a little bit of everything in terms of the climate, depending on the jet stream flowing in to the region.

And there it is, the five cities and towns in Massachusetts that get more snow than anywhere else in the state. In the meantime, bundle up out there. Stay warm and stay safe!

