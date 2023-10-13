In case you haven't looked at a calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. A lot of people think that coincides with bad luck, or perhaps you think it's synonymous with a certain slasher by the name of Jason Voorhees. What do you think Jason would be up to these days? My guess is he's enjoying his time in Massachusetts.

That may sound like a crazy theory, but is it? Jason has been laying low all year because there hasn't exactly been a good day to run his typical errands. That's because there hasn't been a Friday the 13th all year since January, until now. He's probably just been plotting for this day in some cabin just counting down the days. He's been preparing for Friday the 13th in October 2023. So, where's the best place he could hide out? Massachusetts is the ideal spot! And here's why...

Today is primetime for Jason to be out and about as it is. There are tons of events happening in and around Massachusetts this weekend so it's a prime opportunity for Jason to catch his victims off guard. Jason has probably been taking a break since the last Friday the 13th in January. He probably got a new knife since then, maybe also upgraded to a newer mask with new AI features to help with his vision or something. It's likely he's been waiting for a particular date to show off his new possessions.

There it is. While you're out and about enjoying the upcoming weekend, just take caution because there's a pretty good chance Jason Voorhees is loving his life in the Bay State. Hopefully you'll steer clear of him on this Friday the 13th, Massachusetts!

