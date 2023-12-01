5 Reasons Why People Hate Living In Massachusetts

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:

The number one reason is a no-brainer: DRIVING HABITS: As you know, the term M***hole is derived from people who just refuse to follow the basic rules of the road. In the Berkshires, local traffic poses a problem due to the overwhelming amount of visitors who flock to our area.

But when you head east, Bay State highways could cause a bout of Excedrin headache # 10 as Massachusetts has three of the worst highway bottlenecks in the country including Interstates 90, 93 and 495. Accidents are plentiful which gives us the honor of being the nationwide leader in motor vehicle insurance claims.

Keep in mind, congestion going to Cape Cod is horrendous and there are massive traffic jams heading towards the ferries that transport people and vehicles to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Island. Two words before taking your next excursion: "Plan Accordingly"

In the runner-up spot: A sad situation that saddles the Bay State: SUICIDE RATES: In reality this is a statistic that we really do not want to address, but next to New York, Massachusetts comes in second in this disturbing trend as people face the prospect of taking their own lives. STOP! Take a minute and think about how you can remedy this problem. All you need to do is pick up the phone, call the 24 hour a day suicide hotline, seek some counseling or talk to a trusted friend or relative who will listen.

HAPPY HOUR: Yes, this is the third biggest problem we are accustomed to as we have been deemed as the first state in the station to eliminate the option of having an early libation. The rule was implemented to curb drunken driving which continues to be a statewide problem, but could they consider the option of maybe a 1 to 2 drink limit that could help curb the problem. It's a possibility as we will keep you posted on the latest developments.

Rounding out the top five: JOB GROWTH: Statistics show the Working Poor Families Project reports Massachusetts has one of the highest concentrations of working women in the nation that rank below the poverty line. The report also shows that nearly half of the state’s low-income households are headed by single mothers struggling in low-wage jobs. Boston NEEDS to take further steps in assisting low income and working families as this move will lead to future economic development.

Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living Community[/caption]RETIREMENT: A recent article published in Forbes magazine shows Massachusetts ranks as the 5th worst state in the nation for retirement. Our senior citizens are packing their bags and moving to greener pastures. This truly has a negative effect on the state's population growth as census figures show dramatic decreases every decade.

BOTTOM LINE: There is room for improvement in turning things around. Let's get busy!