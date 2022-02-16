5 Reasons Why You Should Move To Massachusetts

If you are looking for a vibrant change to spice up your life, then here's a suggestion: Have you considered moving to Massachusetts? The Bay State truly has lots to offer on a daily basis and I've been discovering this for myself since relocating three years ago. I can tell you one thing for sure: This transition should have taken place earlier in life as the desire to become a regular resident was a thought since my days of living in New York's capital region. Here are 5 reasons why you should follow in my footsteps:

1) For starters, the small towns have a charm unlike any other. Prior to moving here, I would always get off at exit 2 of The Mass Pike to take in a ritual of walking on Main Street in "Lovely Lee" and found the experience relaxing and content.

Who would know down the road, I became a resident of Berkshire county as this was a much better fit for me personally and economically after spending a lengthy amount of time in neighboring Connecticut. My steady work schedule in Great Barrington prompted the transition and now I have the BEST of both worlds, living and working here in western Massachusetts. Plus, the state has a plethora of areas where you can take a day trip and take in a slice of Americana.

2) Weather balances out perfectly for those who enjoy the warmth OR the cold. Massachusetts has the right fit for those who want to soak up the sun as there are plenty of beaches and lakes available for swimming or if you prefer, there are plenty of opportunities to participate in skiing or snowboarding by year's end. The average summer temperature brings highs in the 80's and rarely hits the 90 degree mark. Lows fall into the 60 degree range. During winter months, we get our share of cold days and nights, but once spring sets in, head to the great outdoors.

3) A Diverse Economy: A recent poll by WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the third best state as the main contributors include a thriving high-tech industry, agricultural and fishing base plus a growing amount of trade that provides innovation potential with a strong industrial background. There are also plenty of options from The Berkshires to Boston where consumers can "shop local" and show their support towards a particular community and that is ALWAYS a good thing, if you ask me.

4) Educational opportunities excel as the Bay State has some of the best universities and colleges including Harvard, Boston and Northeastern Universities, U-Mass, Williams College in Williamstown (located in the Berkshires north country) and Emerson College just to name a few. The Berkshires also has it's share of top quality schooling which includes Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington and The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. The public school system also offers a variety of excellence to educate youngsters prior to embarking in high school and college.

5) A Sports Mecca: The Bay State has got you covered from the Red Sox to The Bruins and Celtics plus Foxboro has been The New England Patriots home since their introduction to the NFL. You can also enjoy a variety of college and high school sports as the stands are always full to capacity for basketball and hockey games statewide.

There you GO! Hope I have put some thought to you becoming a fellow Massachusetts resident as all these components mentioned in this article make this vicinity an ideal place to call home base.

(Some information that was obtained in this article courtesy of the web site, www.moving.com)