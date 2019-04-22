5 Things Every Shawn Mendes Superfan Needs to Know

Shawn Mendes is an international superstar who is selling out arenas across the globe. But did you know that he actually envisioned a different career for himself? Yeah, that's true. In fact, that's just one of the five things that you may not about him (even if you're a superfan).

5. HE WILL NEVER REFUSE TO TAKE A SELFIE WITH A FAN

Yeah, if a fan asks Shawn Mendes to take a selfie... he'll never say no. He's said in previous interviews that it's a serious rule to always make time for fans.

"If I don't have time for them, I don't know who I will have time for," Mendes says .

4. SHAWN PROMISES A COLLABORATION WITH NIALL HORAN IS COMING

Mendes told ET Canada that a collaboration was "100% going to happen" with the former One Direction star. We're waiting, but it sounds like it may take some time because of scheduling issues.

3. MENDES IS A HUGE FAN OF HARRY POTTER

On a scale of 1-10 for being "crazed super-fan" of Harry Potter, Shawn says he's a "9.5," and actually told James Corden that he wrote all of the spells in a book .

2. SHAWN MENDES HAS A BRITISH ROAST DINNER EVERY SUNDAY

The Canadian star has some British roots (his mother was born in England), and he's kept some of these family traits.

Shawn recently spoke out about he still enjoys the traditional English meal of a roast meat, roast potatoes, vegetables, and gravy... every Sunday.

1. MENDES WANTED TO BE AN ACTOR

In fact, he had some acting roles before focusing on his singing career. At the age of 15, Shawn voiced the role of "Young Jake" in the 2013 animated film, Underdogs. The movie also featured the voices of Ariana Grande and Bella Thorne.