$50,000 Winning Mass Lottery Ticket Sold By Lee Convenience Store

I'm happy to say that good luck and good fortune continue in Massachusetts! Even though I myself am not present on that list of winners, I still happily congratulate those who are!

Seriously, cash windfalls are happening all over the Bay State! As I mentioned in an earlier post, the two largest lottery prizes won in the state of Massachusetts so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes and that was just in January!

And by the way, those two $31 million jackpots are also the sixth-largest lottery prizes ever won in the history of the lottery in Massachusetts. Pretty SWEET! Think of the bills that could pay off!

We're now off and running in the month of June and the city of Lee saw a $50,000 scratch ticket winner yesterday. The scratch ticket was the $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" ticket from the Mass State Lottery.

According to the Mass Lottery's website, the winning ticket was claimed at the Xtra Mart in Lee yesterday (6/12) morning. Hmmm. What would you do with a cool $50,000? You could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just monetarily out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winner (whoever that person may be)!

