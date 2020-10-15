63 Massachusetts Communities Now Considered “High Risk”

There are now 63 Massachusetts municipalities considered “high risk” for Covid-19 transmission. Last week, the state reported 40 communities in that category.

Yesterday's data is based on COVID reporting from the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Communities listed in the red category have had more than 8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

Although numbers are on the rise, luckily there are no Berkshire County communities that have changed their status.

As of yesterday, those communities are: Abington, Acushnet, Amherst, Attleboro, Auburn, Berkeley, Boston, Brockton, Canton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Dartmouth, East Bridgewater, East Longmeadow, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Framingham, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Hingham, Holbrook, Holliston, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Littleton, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Marlborough, Marshfield, Methuen, Middleton, Millbury, Milton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Oxford, Pembroke, Plymouth, Randolph, Revere, Rockland, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Somerville, Southborough, Springfield, Sunderland, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, Waltham, Webster, West Newbury, Weymouth, Winthrop, Woburn and Worcester.

There were 54,512 new COVID cases reported across the United States on Tuesday, which is an increase of around 21% compared to the prior two week period, according to a New York Times analysis. Nearly half of the country is seeing a sustained rise in cases.

The same report from the New York Times says that there have been an average of 636 new daily cases in Massachusetts, which is up 23% from the average two weeks earlier. The average number of new deaths has remained relatively unchanged.