7 Very Popular Candies That May Cause Cancer Sold In Massachusetts
Heads up, Massachusetts residents. Several consumer action and food safety groups want to remind you that several types of candies sold across the state, from Pittsfield to Springfield to Worcester to Boston, may be linked to cancer.
It's the food additive that never seems to go away even though several watchdog groups have been harping about its potential danger for years. Yes, I'm referring to Red Dye #3.
For many years, everyone from Consumer Reports and the FDA has trumpeted the dangers of the food additive. It's a known carcinogen and it is still used in many foods. Candies, in particular. Is your favorite candy on the list?
Here are some popular candies that are in some way affected by Red #3:
1. Sixlets
Sixlets are tiny, round, candy-coated chocolate candies (almost like a teeny-tiny version of M&Ms). Among the many additives they contain, one of them is Red #3. Sixlets also contain titanium dioxide which is potentially DNA-damaging according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.
2. Candy Corn
Although many people find candy corn to be quite delicious, the bottom line is that it's just not good for you. Along with Red #3, candy corn also contains Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 which can both cause sometimes-severe hypersensitivity reactions, according to Science Daily.
3. Some Varieties of Peeps
Though some may not taste very good, not all types of marshmallow Peeps contain Red #3 but if you want to be safe, stay away from the pink, purple(lavender), party cake, wild berry, fruit punch, and Hot Tamales varieties. And speaking of...
4. Hot Tamales
Personally, I love these chewy cinnamon candies, but they are just loaded with unhealthy ingredients. Every artificial coloring additive in Hot Tamales candies is potentially harmful in some way, according to Pharmacy Times.
5. Fruit By The Foot Starburst Flavor
I know, I know. You're thinking, "It's got fruit in it. It MUST be healthy", right? Not the Starburst-flavored kind. In addition to Red #3, they also contain Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.
6. Some Varieties of Ring Pops
Again, not all Ring Pops contain Red #3. Steer clear of Berry Blast, Citrus Craze, Purpleberry Punch, Strawberry, and Very Berry. In addition, just like the Sixlets mentioned above, these select Ring Pops contain titanium dioxide.
7. Pez Candy
Pez was one of my favorites when I was a kid. As a matter of fact, I still collect the Pez dispensers, I just avoid eating the candy! Pez candies not only include Red #3, but they also contain Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6!
Incidentally, don't assume that all candy that is either red or pink contains Red #3 and therefore is automatically bad for you. Plenty of sweets that are much safer to eat include Twizzlers, Red Vines, M&Ms, and Nerds.
If you're unsure about a particular candy, remember it's always a good idea to check out the ingredients label before you make your purchase! In the meantime, Safe Eating (especially if you have a sweet tooth)!
