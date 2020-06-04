8 Minutes and 46 Seconds of Silence Planned for This Afternoon

Civil rights leaders are calling for a national day of mourning for George Floyd on Thursday and demanded wide ranging reforms to crack down on police brutality.

Groups like the NAACP have organized the National Day of Mourning in conjunction with a memorial planned for Floyd in Minneapolis today. Floyd's burial will take place June 9.

At 3:45 p.m. today organizers encourage people to observe a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pinned on Floyd's throat, causing his eventual death.

If you can, stop everything, and take those moments to honor the life of George Floyd.