A Fact: Red Light Cameras Are Not Going Anywhere In The Bay State

Let's face it: We are living in an age where rushing is a key word in our daily lives and this truly applies to those who are driving. This is why Massachusetts cities and towns have installed "so-called “red light cameras” at their intersections and local state-owned roads as State and local police are finding a way to combat this ongoing problem. The end result is if you are not cautious, it will result in a lighter wallet as fines have been implemented for those who violate the fundamentals of driving.

Simple arithmetic: These cameras would take photos of the violator's license plate of any car that runs a red light or makes an illegal turn when in turn they are supposed to stop, but that does not seem to be the case. Communities could subsequently fine the registered owner of a car that breaks the rules. Fines would be capped at a maximum of $25, but multiple infractions could result in shelling out $125, but that STILL adds up as these moving violations are strictly enforced from The Berkshires to Boston.

Former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito implemented this safety measure while she was in office as she stated the following:

“It’s been shown in studies that red light cameras, which are used in over 300 communities across our country today, have been instrumental in reducing dangerous accidents and roadway deaths”

Take note, violations caught on camera wouldn’t result in insurance surcharges and would become part of driving records kept by the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Salem Representative Paul Tucker summed it up in one sentence:

“This is not about revenue. It’s about enforcement and making the roads safer.”

The system is operated by private statewide contactors that generate fines reviewed by local police. Tickets arrive by mail and it's up to the driver to either pay up or appeal. Some of the funds collected is forwarded to operate the camera systems which are active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Safe Roads Alliance President Emily Stein, was one of several road-safety advocates who spoke in support of Tucker’s proposal: