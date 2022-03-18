A Familiar Business Expands It’s Horizons In The Berkshires

We are SO happy to report our dear friends at Extra Special Teas are ready to serve their loyal and true customers as they will present a grand opening of their new location at 226 Pleasant Street in Housatonic. They are now occupying the area which was the long time home of Housie Market which closed it's doors a few years ago. Now you'll have not one, but TWO options to enjoy their delectable beverages but you will have to wait until next month to do so. Until then, they continue to serve loyal customers at their Elm Street location in Great Barrington.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 16th from 11 am to 3 pm in conjunction with the facility's 6 years of service to the south county community. Extra Special Teas continues to empower, support and train young adults with diverse learning differences as they excel each and every day in the working world.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

Patrick is one the company's "loyal and true" employees who describes his work environment as "an awesome and magical place". He reiterated his importance in attention to details towards his customers as his job provides daily meaning in his life:

"I have more confidence now and that is really a big thing for me. I don't feel so nervous and I can meet people and make new friends. I get a nice feeling in the morning when I know I am coming here to work with my friends".

Here are some more of the fine folks who are also an integral part of the Extra Special Teas team:

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

Kara and Sonali are ready to serve up some of your favorite custom made beverages when the new location opens it's doors next month. And Lindsey (pictured below) is in the process of sampling the fine line of refreshments that are tailor made for their regular and future customers:

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

The grand opening festivities in Housatonic on April 16th feature signature blue tea tastings, gluten-free treats, face painting, a musical performance by Berkshire Bateria and our very own Berkshire State Representative Smitty Pignatelli will also be on hand to greet the new location which will well represent the town of Great Barrington. A reminder to wear blue attire in conjunction with April being designated as Autism Awareness Month.

As a resident of Housatonic, I am excited to welcome this new business in my backyard as I'll be looking forward to my "tea fix" from a group of fantastic people who are friends of our Berkshire radio cluster. You can follow Extra Special Teas activities on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on upcoming events, contact Cherri Sanes at (413) 429-6500.