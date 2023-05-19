One Massachusetts Town Will be Without a Memorial Day Parade for 2023

Memorial Day is coming up on May 29 and yes it is a day off but it's really meant to pay tribute to the folks that have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to have the freedom that we enjoy each and every day. There are a few ways that one can celebrate and remember those that have protected us including visiting a cemetery, paying tribute to an individual who fought for us with a slide show showcasing that person's life or (as this is one of the most popular methods) attending a parade.

While there will certainly be some Memorial Day parades taking place around Massachusetts this year the Town of Great Barrington and Village of Housatonic will not be experiencing one this May 29.

How Come There Won't Be a Memorial Day Parade in Great Barrington and Housatonic This Year?

According to a press release that was sent to us from the Town of Great Barrington, the reason why a traditional Memorial Day parade isn't happening is due to the fact that there has been declining participation among veterans in recent years. Though this situation is unfortunate area veteran groups are still going to host ceremonies on May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic and at 11 a.m. at Great Barrington Town Hall. As always, the public is invited. You can get more details about the upcoming ceremonies and the cancellation of the Memorial Day Parade by going here.

