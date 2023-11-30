Water Woes Continue In This Berkshire County Community

As a resident of Housatonic, Massachusetts, there are no doubts that homeowners have been dealing with constant water problems and that continues to be the rule of thumb since I moved here to The Berkshires back in 2019. Over 4 years later, it seems like nothing seems to be done in remedying this ongoing situation as excessive levels of manganese continue to contaminate the village's water supply.

Residents are now even more furious as the water company STILL has the audacity to ask for a 120 percent bill hike as these extra costs could fall on customers shoulders as officials from Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge are weighing in on the matter.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, nearly $2 million in delayed compensation is owed to the private water company's owners and until this funding comes in, there is no other alternative but to pass the increase to customers who believe they should look for money somewhere else before their rates get doubled as the extra revenue would be used to fund system upgrades.

There is some good news as customers who have paid for the purchase of water filtration systems, potable bottled drinking water and laundry related expenses may now apply for a reimbursement of up to $300 per household. You MUST provide various documentation of eligible costs which have been retroactive to January 1st, 2018.

Completed application paperwork must be dropped off at The Great Barrington Select Board's Office at Town Hall on Main Street. Applicants can expect reimbursement within 90 days.

The State Department of Public Utilities reported there have been a total of nine rate increases in the village since 1956. Could a 10th round be on the way? As Asia used to say: "Only Time Will Tell". We will keep you posted as this bears watching in more ways than one!