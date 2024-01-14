Money Can Be Obtained By Residents In A Berkshire County Village

As a resident of Housatonic, Massachusetts there are no doubts that we continue dealing with constant water problems and that has been rule of thumb since I moved here to The Berkshires in 2019.

A kitchen faucet. Gary Shannon loading...

Over 4 years later, nothing seems to be done in remedying this ongoing situation as excessive levels of manganese continue to contaminate the village's water supply. Which leads to my next question: How can you take a shower with tainted water? Inquiring minds would like to know about this sensitive matter.

Beautiful youmg woman taking a shower enjoying water splashing on her oneblink-cj loading...

If you can believe this (hopefully I stand corrected by this statement) there is a light at the end of this deep, dark and dingy tunnel as Housatonic Water Works will allow customers to apply for a reimbursement of up to $300 per household. This applies to ALL village residents who have paid for the purchase and installation of water filtration systems, bottled water and laundry related expenses. You MUST provide necessary documentation of eligible costs that are retroactive to January 1st, 2018. (I assume that's when the water woes began with NO end in sight!)

Pile of Money Ingram Publishing loading...

Good News for Housatonic residents: Massachusetts has set aside a total of $250,000 that could be administered by The Town of Great Barrington. ALL completed application paperwork MUST be dropped off at Town Hall's Select Board Office which is located at 334 Main Street. Applicants can expect reimbursement within 90 days. WOO HOO!

Accountant Canva loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Like any situation in life, a resolution takes time, and in this case, plenty of it! At least I see this is a step in the right direction!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)