Why Is One Part Of MA STILL Without Phone Service?

Let's face it: Living in the "beautiful Berkshires" has it's positive moments. But where I reside, a negative remains rampant as I'm talking about a lack of phone service in the village of Housatonic. I can receive calls and text messages, but you STILL cannot follow-up as the terrain does NOT permit me to complete any business on my cell phone. And now, this has morphed into a lack of "land-line" service leaving me without options to dial or receive phone calls as an alternative.

Since our last update, the problem STILL remains rampant regarding any phone service at my residence. How can this be ignored? Phone service is lacking immensely in the village and the subject should be addressed. My aim is to look into if this is a problem with the provider who brings us service given the opportunity to further investigate this matter which should NOT be swept under the carpet. Add more insult to injury, land line service is down and that truly poses a problem. Bottom line: I reside in an area cannot utilize telephone service in any way, shape or form.

Simple question: What is going on and why aren't customers informed about any changes or revisions? People are paying for a service and the phone company is holding out. Inquiring minds would like to know, including myself as two sources of vital communication are not coming to fruition.

If you recall, representatives reiterated these problems were supposed to be rectified sometime in October as the cause of this inconvenience is attributed with wiring and connections, but that has not been the case. Do they realize cell and lack of land line service continues to pose a void in certain portions of the village? I think NOT!

This would be the only option to reach out in case of a serious emergency in the vicinity. Those so-called "executives" who run things, just do NOT get the logistics of this matter on how serious it can become (I'm talking about a matter of either life or death) and we DON'T want to go there.

It's just a matter of common sense; Two words: "FIX IT". These days, things tend to go a bit more slower, so we can't just sit back and wait until this situation gets taken care of. What else is new on this "so-called 21st century".

But for now, besides the continuing debacle regarding water which has STILL yet to be rectified, Housatonic residents are experiencing another headache to put up with (present company included!)

