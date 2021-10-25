A Final Opportunity To Par Take In Some “Leaf Peeping”

If you prolonged your day trip to catch some of the fall colors, don't worry. We have some good news: Peak color STILL abounds in our immediate tri-state region, but if you want to head up north, there are plenty of opportunities to see the foliage as we will outline the updated list of areas in the Northeast.

The good news is Berkshire county in Massachusetts and neighboring Litchfield county in northwestern Connecticut has an abundance of leaves that are waiting for you to break out the camera and snap some top quality photos that are waiting to be archived in your gallery of snapshots and believe me some of the terrain is breath taking.

In neighboring New York, you will have to head out either north or west to catch some of the peak colors the Empire State has to offer including locales in Greene, Schoharie and Delaware counties (trust me, it's worth the drive as that particular vicinity is best known by me as "God's Country"). Another option is heading up the north way (Interstate 87) for some fabulous scenery in Warren and Essex counties (also known as "The Gateway To The Adirondack Mountains")

I was able to head north over the weekend for a road trip to Bennington, Vermont and there is no shortage of pristine scenery parallel to the Bay State border. If you prefer, the majority of New England's Green Mountain State lives up to it's name with a plethora of peak color, the exception is if you head north to Burlington to the Canadian border, it is past peak, so my advice is stay south in that particular neck of the woods.

If you want to really make this journey a true excursion, the midway point of New Hampshire and the most northern part of Maine also has chances for you to view a variety of fall colors. Parts of Providence county in Rhode Island are also experiencing a smattering of fall colors as we now have all of New England covered. We'll keep you posted on other areas where you can STILL experience "an autumnal" state of mind. To paraphrase: Enjoy the last gasp of leaf peeping before winter weather sets in (and it's not that far away, guaranteed!)

