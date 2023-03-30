A MA Day Trip That Is Located Right Here In Our Backyard!

Whether you are a local resident of Berkshire county or it's surrounding areas, a trip to the Western edge of Massachusetts is going to be a hike for for most of the Bay state’s adventurers particularly those who are in the eastern portion. Learn more about why this particular Berkshire city is a day trip destination that will result in return trips on the horizon. If you are wondering where this is leading to, fear not, the wait is over!

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare media

The answer is: Pittsfield, if you can believe it! The Berkshires "largest" city is a far-flung town with plenty to natural beauty and fun stuff to do. It offers a combination of urban and rural must-stops that truly will make this a memorable excursion and it's centrally based location also proves to be an asset as the proximity from north or south county is about a half hour drive. Our neighbors in New York, Connecticut and Vermont can reach this destination within an hour. Let's present some insight on what you can do to make this visit unique in nature:

Google Maps

Pittsfield is a close-knit community with a population of about 43 thousand year long residents which is also surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery and rolling hills. It offers the BEST of both worlds. For example, if you're craving some outdoor time, Pittsfield State Forest is an ideal destination for hiking, exploring, waterfall or mushroom hunting.

Google Maps

Just south of the city, you can pay a visit to Hancock Shaker Village located just off route 41. This stop-over features the perfect blend of delicious dining and picturesque views with plenty of activities for all ages. It’s a living museum that brings the world of the Shakers to life through farm-fresh food and great musical events. You’ll learn all about life on an old-fashioned farm and there are opportunities to try out some goat yoga! Yes, farm animals participate in this workout with humans to make this a unique experience.

GeorgeRudy

Hokaheh Farm - Facebook

You can also stop by The Berkshire Museum as this venue offers a plethora of art, history and natural science, including an aquarium of native and exotic creatures.

Grant recipient, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield

Let's not forget an assortment of dining options that await you throughout the city. There are plenty of offerings too numerous to mention that you can choose for breakfast, lunch or dinner. To learn more, log on to Pittsfield's website by going here.

The Berkshires Remembered - Facebook

Pittsfield Suns Logo

Now that baseball season is here, make plans to attend a minor league game at the nation's oldest stadium, Wahconah Park as the Pittsfield Suns are ready to PLAY BALL! the venue has been in existence since the 19th century as you will also partake in a slice of history and this is another opportunity to show some team spirit and you can assist in the progress of our local economy in The Berkshires. For a complete schedule, head on over to the team's web site by logging on here.

Pittsfield Suns

If you are in the mood to see a show or concert, The Colonial Theater is a mandatory stop as they offer a variety of LIVE entertainment that will satisfy audiences of all ages. The acoustics are fantastic and each seat provides a spectacular view of center stage. I recently attended a Bee Gees tribute show and the experience was phenomenal in nature! For a complete schedule of events encompassing The Berkshire Theater Group, log on to their website.

Colonial Theater-Stage

(Colonial Stage photo credit: William "Bill" Schuellein)

BOTTOM LINE: You won't regret a single moment you spend in this awesome Berkshire city. As Olivia Newton-John used to say: "COME ON OVER!"