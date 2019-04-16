A Free Lunch & Learn Regarding Medicare Choices

If you are already enrolled in Medicare, you're probably asking yourself if you chose the right options and there is a possibility you could be making other choices in the immediate future. This is why it is recommended that you attend a free "Lunch & Learn" lecture that can also give you some peace of mind and confidence regarding this vital information.

"Health Plan Options for People with Medicare" will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd at 12 Noon as a representative from Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Massachusetts will be in attendance at St. Patrick's Church Parish Hall on route 41 in West Stockbridge to answer any questions or concerns regarding this matter.

For example, what will health plan options cover? Also a detailed explanation between the differences of Medicare Parts A B and C will also be explained, the Medicare enrollment time line, Medigap plans which help supplement any or all of your Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage plans such as HMO's and PPO's and detailed explanations of Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.

Reservations are recommended to secure your spot in this all important discussion. Call Phyliis LeBeau at (413) 698-3656 or email coa@richmond.org