A Free Training Course Will Take Place in Berkshire County

Berkshire County's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be offering a free training course which will focus on the following areas including disaster preparedness, team organization, disaster medical operations, disaster psychology, fire safety and utility controls, light search and rescue operations, CERT and terrorism. This organization has been in existence since 1985 and provides a vital service to each and every community as the goal is to keep your neighbors safe if an emergency situation arises. As of 2011, all 50 states, 3 territories and 6 foreign countries are implementing CERT training as the program is available through The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to communities nationwide.

An orientation meeting will take place on Thursday, March 5th at 7 pm as prospective members will meet at The Lanesborough Fire Department located at 180 South Main St. in Lanesborough, Massachusetts. You are encouraged to attend all units mentioned above as this will allow membership to the Berkshire County team and complete participation in all team activations at community events.

For more details and information, log on to the Bay State's CERT web site by going here or contact Mike Britton at (413) 229-2490. If there is no answer, leave your name and phone number and he will get back to you as soon as possible. You can also send an e mail to certberkshire@verizon.net as well.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire County Community Emergency Response Team for on-air and on-line usage)