A Frightening Good Time Awaits You in Lee

Lee Middle and High School and H. James Productions present 'Compass,' an original horror play, written and directed by Lee High School alumnus, Hunter J. Cannon. Compass: A Horror Play features jump scares, audience interaction, and a raw and twisted ending. This production features strong language and violence and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Four teens travel to a family cottage for a long weekend of fun and flirtation but quickly find something is lurking in the woods. Does someone or something live in the broken-down cabin at the property line or is it all in their imagination? Will they survive their innocent camping trip in the woods, or will this trip be their last?

Compass: A Horror Play is a one-act play with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased at the door. $5 general admission. Cash only. Performances are Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 8 pm in the Henry T. Zukowski Auditorium at Lee Middle and High School, 300 Greylock Street, Lee, MA.

The cast features Lee High School Alumni: Omar Pichardo '18, Olivia Sands '19, Olivia Keiderling '21, Hunter J Cannon '18, and Will Consolati '19. It is assistant directed by Will Consolati and features a scenic design by Hunter J Cannon. The cast also features community members Kimberly Gritman, Rebecca Hughes, and Liam Reynolds.

More information about the play and H. James Productions can be found on Facebook at @h.james.productions

