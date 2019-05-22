A Fun Run For Youngsters This Weekend

There are plenty of events on tap during The long Memorial Day holiday weekend all through out our tri-state region but this particular get together is tailored for those who are between the ages of 2 and 10 and they will be able to get a healthy dose of exercise in the process.

St. Paul's Children's Center on Main Street in Stockbridge, Massachusetts will present a color run which consists of a one mile untimed event that will honor the memory of a great friend and classmate, Grayson Pellegrino. The 3 year old from Lee and his mother, Kerry Hammill were killed in a car crash on December 30th 2017. This race begins at 10 am on Saturday, May 25th as each participant can register a half hour prior to it's start. The cost is only 10 dollars per child.

If you have any questions regarding this race, please call (413) 298-4639 or you can e mail kellykennedy65@gmail.com. You can also learn more about the children's center by logging on here