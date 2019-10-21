A Run To Fight Hunger Takes Place In South County

Fairview Hospital's Cardio Pulmonary and Outpatient Rehabilitation Team will host the 2019 Monster Dash, a fun 5-K run-walk and a one mile walk this Saturday, October 26th. All participants will assemble at 10 Maple Avenue in Great Barrington as race day registration will take place from 8:00 to 9:20 am before the run commences 10 minutes later. The cost is $25 per person, but you can pre-register for only $20 prior to Wednesday, October 23rd. by logging on here.

You are also encouraged to sign-up for the fun walk. It's only $ 7 per person. Families can also participate as a group for the incredible low price of only $20. All proceeds from this fund-raiser will benefit area food pantries in Great Barrington.

Runners and walkers can also enjoy snacks that will be provided by local business including Bartlett's Orchard, Catherine's Chocolate Shop, Fuel, Taft Farms and Big Y. If you are one of the first 60 5-K entrants, you will receive a free T-shirt.

Prizes will also be awarded to the top racers which will include the top 5-K male and female finishers in the following age groups: 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and for those 60 and older. If you elect to appear in costume, you will also be in the running to win something for nothing.

For more information, contact Sophia Veinoglou at (413) 854-9739 or Fairview Hospital's Office Cardio Pulmonary Department at (413) 854-9609.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from Fairview Hospital for on-air and on-line usage)