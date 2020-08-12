A Great Weekend Day Trip Awaits You In Columbia County

As of August 1st, The Old Austerlitz Museum and Shop in neighboring Columbia county has officially re-opened to the public as patrons MUST wear masks and practice proper social distancing guidelines while visiting the assortment of properties located on Route 22. You can check out the latest exhibits that preserve and protect the town's history every Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 12 noon and 4 pm.

Admission is $7 per person (members are FREE) and includes self-guided tours of the Morey-Deveraux House, The Blacksmith Shop and The Barn & Carriage Shed as you can sample the vintage and archaic 18th and 19th century buildings and homes located in The Green River Valley adjacent to the New York's Taconic Hills and our beautiful Berkshires in neighboring Massachusetts. With your admission, check out the art gallery and shops in The Historic Austerlitz Church FREE of charge as Art Austerlitz has once again re-opened. They specialize in showcasing works by LOCAL contemporary artists that are based in our tri-state region.

The Austerlitz Historical Society has teamed up with Old Austerlitz to bring you a ring side view of the town's history as their mission continues to preserve the vicinity's historic resources and continues to foster civic pride which has been in existence since the town's inception back in 1818 as portions of Canaan, Chatham and Hillsdale make up the area's topography.

For more information and directions, log on to The Old Austerlitz Museum website by going here or call 1-518-392-0062. You can also contact Publicity Manager Phil Palladino via e-mail: philpal1@gmail.com

(Portions of this article courtesy of information that is featured in The Old Austerlitz web site. Photo image also courtesy of the Austerlitz Historical Society)