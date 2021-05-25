Howdy Hillsdale!! Come On Over For A Saturday In The Park

Hillsdale's Hamlet Park, located just south west of the junction of routes 22 and 23 is pleased to present a series of FREE, family friendly outdoor concerts. The debut installment featured vintage bluegrass music featuring the locally based Sleepy Hollow String Band. The response was positive in nature from all who were in attendance assembled in a safe and orderly manner in compliance with New York state's COVID-19 requirements. Bottom line: They were craving the experience of LIVE musical entertainment in the tri-state region.

5 more shows are scheduled on the agenda in the coming months as the community is coming together to return towards a sense of normalcy. The concerts are also part of a program to revamp Hamlet Park which was recently approved in a recent Hillsdale Town Board meeting. Admission is FREE, however attendees are asked to make a nominal donation as ALL proceeds will go towards the costs to present each concert in a timely and fashionable manner.

The next show is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th as The Hudson Festival Players based in Columbia county's largest city, will perform classical music selections during your first half of that particular weekend. The grounds will be open to the public ONE HOUR prior to their 5 pm performance as each presentation takes about 2 hours.

Here is the remainder of their summer schedule:

SATURDAY, JULY 17th: Jazz with The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st: A trio of local singers and song writers as Kerri Powers, Lisa and Lori Brigantino take center stage

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th: Youngsters will be treated to a show featuring children's performer and Grammy nominee, Brady Rymer as he will team up with Claudia Massen for a show that is sure to entertain ALL ages.

OCTOBER 9th: The Town of Hillsdale's annual Pumpkin Festival will go on as scheduled as that event last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season ends with Community Talent Night as ALL locally based tri-state region residents and those who are visiting the area are welcome to participate.

"Jams In The Hamlet" is a LOCAL vehicle produced by members of the Hamlet Committee. Hillsdale residents, Garrin Benfield and Jason Durant are also involved in bringing these unique shows to a main core of our listening area in Eastern New York. You can also LIKE their Facebook page by going here. For more information, e-mail: garrinb@gmail.com

Locally based not for profit community organizations will also be available providing important information regarding summer time activities and refreshments will be available for purchase as you can also assist local businesses during this yearly venture. Our suggestion: bring your lawn chairs OR blankets and ENJOY the show.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Hillsdale for on-air and on-line usage)