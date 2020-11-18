A Heartfelt Message From Jacob’s Pillow

One day after a structure fire resulted in the loss of Jacob's Pillow's Doris Duke Theatre, staff members expressed their heartfelt appreciation to those who supported LIVE entertainment for the past three decades at the Becket based venue.

The theater is the second of Jacob's Pillow's indoor venues that was centrally located on the 220 acre campus as thousands of dance artists, arts professionals and loyal audiences have created and experienced beautiful, transformational art performances.

The campus has been comparatively quiet since March as the summer dance festival would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the blaze, they recently opened up studio and housing spaces to a small number of artists and performers who were scheduled to take residencies this fall.

Executive and Artistic Director, Pamela Tatge commented on yesterday's tragic incident as the cause has yet to be determined and an ongoing investigation is in progress. No injuries were reported as several Berkshire county fire districts quickly responded to extinguish the flames as the building was deemed a total loss:

"While we have lost some precious, irreplaceable items, those experiences and memories will last forever. We are heartbroken and we are relieved that no one was hurt. On behalf of everyone at The Pillow, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world we have already received. WE WILL REBUILD"

Log on to Jacob's Pillow's web site as they have created a page on The Doris Duke Theater as the page will be updated in the upcoming days ahead. You can also check out their Facebook page for more information as they hope patrons will stay informed on the progress of re-opening in the near future and thank each and every one in our listening area, nationwide and worldwide for supporting their efforts to present top quality LIVE entertainment in the beautiful Berkshires.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Jacob's Pillow for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of The Doris Duke Theater courtesy of Jacob Pillow's Facebook page)