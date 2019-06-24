A Journey To Authentic Living

Yiscah Smith is an educator, spiritual activist and published author whose main mission is to address the spiritual practice of encountering the divine spark from within along with the foundation of living as she shares her personal stories regarding the joys and struggles with her gender, identity and commitment to authentic living. She is a teacher of Jewish spirituality at the Pardes Institute of Jewish studies at the Conservative yeshiva and in her native home in Jerusalem.

A lecture entitled "40 Years In The Wilderness: My Journey To Authentic Living" will be presented here in the Berkshires on Thursday, June 27th at Temple Anshe Amunim located at 26 Broad Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The public is invited to attend this spiritual and informative gathering which begins at 7 pm.

Hevreh of Southern Berkshire on route 23 in Great Barrington is also proud to present a scholar-in-residence weekend which begins this Friday, June 28th with Kabbalat Shabbat Services at 5:45 pm. A developing sacred Chutzpah Kiddush Lunch N Learn will be presented at 12 noon on Saturday, June 29th following Shabbat morning services. On Sunday, June 30th, you can attend a 10 am lecture entitled "Lech Lecha-Go To Yourself: Heading The Still Small Voice Within".

For more information on these and future get-togethers, you can log on to Hevreh's web site by going here or give them a call at (413) 528-6378

(The following information was sent to WSBS via a press release from Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire for on-air and on-line usage)