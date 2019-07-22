A List of Auction Items Available Now!

The Great Radio Auction is right around the corner (Saturday, July 27 beginning at 9:00 am). We realize that this July's auction is a little later than usual. Because of that fact, we are giving you the opportunity to purchase some items right now. That's right, you don't have to wait until auction to purchase the following items:

V.I.M Coupon Books (dozens upon dozens of local businesses in the coupon book) - Coupon book retails for $30, we are letting them go for $16 each.

Airdrenaline Adventure Park in Albany - 2, 1 hour jump passes. $31 retail value, yours for $18.

Jiminy Peak Mountain Aerial Adventure Park- a pair of tickets which includes the Mountain Coaster, climbing wall, giant swing and more. This is a $112 retail value, you pay just $60.

The 5th Annual Berkshire Comedy Festival at the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington on July 27 at 8 p.m. - 2 tickets valued at $70, yours for only $35. Buy one, get one free!

Four Brothers Drive-In Theater in Amenia, NY - 4 tickets valued at $44, yours for $20 and these tickets are good for any movie.

Zoom Flume Water Park in East Durham, NY - 4 tickets retail for $140, you pay just $65.

If you are interested in purchasing any of these items, call us right now at 413-528-0860 and secure your item(s) with a credit card and then you can come on over to the station and pick them up. You can also swing by and purchase any of the above items via cash or check. Again the above items are available for purchase right now.

You can view a complete list of auction items by going here.