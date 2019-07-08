Item List for July’s Great Radio Auction

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, July 27 from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Monday – Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wednesday, July 31 at 5:00 P.M. is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

LIST OF ITEMS

Northern Steel Buildings & Structures - Pittsfield, MA - (413) 841-1614 - Item: Complete your yard or driveway with a convenient, free-standing, A-Frame Box Eave Style, two car garage, measuring 20 by 21 by 8 feet. Fully, enclosed, vertical roof, 12-gauge framing. Comes with two 8’ x 7’ roll up garage doors and a 36” x 80” walk-through side-entry door for easy entry. Certified engineered for snow loads, handing up to 65 psf snow load and 120 mph winds. Available in an array of colors, this garage includes delivery to Berkshire County and Southern VT. Engineered drawings included for permit and inspection purposes. Winner is responsible for foundation and obtaining building permit prior to delivery. Please allow 3 to 4 weeks for delivery/installation. Delivery dates subject to availability. Tax Included. No Cash Value. Total Retail Value: $6,620.00. See pics by going here.

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – (413) 442-3001 – Item: A 5 or 6-foot sliding patio door from Morrison’s Home Improvement! Comes complete with heat mirror power-Q 10 glass, the most energy efficient window glass made in the U.S. Value includes standard 5 or 6 foot white on white sliding patio door and screen door. Removal of existing door and professional installation of new door in frame opening size provided included! Installation includes removal & re-use of existing stops. Certificate excludes permit fee, dry rot, re-framing, new trim and/or stops. Larger units and alternative colors available at additional cost. No cash refunds.Total Retail Value: $2,239.00

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – (413) 442-3001 – Item: Need windows? Two (2) double hung “Quantam 2″ vinyl windows, with heat mirror glass. Windows generate up to 49% fuel savings with R-10 insulating glass & R-25 frames. Value includes window units up to 101 United inches, and white vinyl only. Optional grids and full screens are at NO additional cost. Value also includes professional installation - removal and replacement of window in frame opening size provided, with removal & re-use of existing stops. Certificate excludes permit fee, dry rot, re-framing, new window trim and/or stops. Larger units and alternative colors available at additional cost. No cash value or substitutions. Total Retail Value: $1,590.00

Aerus Electrolux - 383 North Street, Pittsfield, MA (413) 442-1554. Item: More and more homes and businesses have the Lux Guardian Angel Air Purification System from Aerus Electrolux! Breathe the cleanest air possible as the Guardian Angel removes 99.7% of contaminants from the air. Easy to setup and weighs under 10 pounds – just plug it in where you spend most of your time and the Angel does the rest! Good for up to 1,000 square feet. Super quiet operation too! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $800.00

Berkshire South Regional Community Center – 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA – (413) 528-2810 – Item: A one (1) year adult membership to Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Get in shape with state-of-the-art equipment for health & fitness. Membership includes a number of social, health & community classes for all ages at no additional charge. Go here for more. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $711.00

Kilpatrick Athletic Center (Simon's Rock) - 84 Alford Rd. Great Barrington, MA (413) 528-7777. Item: A 3-month family membership at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Includes two (2) adults (age 21 & older) and all dependents under the ages of 21. The Athletic Center features 58,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise and recreations facilities. Enjoy the 8-lane, 25-yard swimming pool, aerobic and dance studio, NCAA basketball court, racquetball & tennis courts, and so much more! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $448.00

Aerus Electrolux - 383 North Street, Pittsfield, MA (413) 442-1554. Item: The Apollo 2000 Infrared Space Heater by Aerus Electrolux! This space heater's sleek design uses all new materials for faster heating and greater efficiency. Heats up to 1500 square feet and is the only 1800-watt residential room heater available today! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $300.00

Berkshire Comedy Festival - At the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center - (413) 528-0100 - Item: Two (2) tickets to the 5th annual Berkshire Comedy Festival! The festival returns with an all new lineup of top comedians from around the country. Enjoy and evening of hilarious fun and non-stop laughs, Saturday night July 27, 2019 at the beautiful Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington! At least 3 comics and at many shows, a surprise guest comedian too!. Experience live stand-up comedy the way it was meant to be! No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $70.00

Firefly Gastro Pub – 71 Church Street, Lenox, MA – (413) 637-2700 – Item: Enjoy a delicious dinner at Firefly Gastro Pub, serving high-quality comfort cuisine in a relaxed, casual setting at 71 Church Street, Lenox. Eat. Drink. Laugh. Lounge. Certificate is good for anything on the menu. Does NOT include alcoholic beverages & gratuity. Please present to your server before ordering. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Wildflowers Florist – 620 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – (413) 528-3004 – Item: A $50.00 certificate at Wildflowers Florist, 620 Main Street, Great Barrington. Cut flowers, unique arrangements, plants, balloons, and more! Flowers delivered locally. Not valid for payment on any prior purchases, or for wire-out orders. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

V.I.M. Berkshires - 777 Main Street, Suite #4, Great Barrington, MA (413) 528-4014 - Item: A coupon book from Volunteers in Medicine! Packed with savings at the stores you already know and love and others you'll be happy to learn about! Coupons from Aegean Breeze, Berkshire Food Co-Op, Michele's Salon & Day Spa, Cranwell, Gateways Inn, Mill River General Store and so many more - in fact over 170 vendors totaling more than $2,000 worth of savings! All for $30.00 per coupon book! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $30.00

Tri-Plex Cinemas – 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA – (413) 528-8885 – Item: A family four (4) pack of movie passes. Good for ANY movie at The Tri-Plex Cinemas on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Due to contractual obligations with distributors, some restrictions apply. The Triplex Cinema - the best mix of films in the Berkshires. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $40.00

Barrington Brewery – 424 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA – (413) 528-8282 – Item: Food, fun and freshly brewed beer! Enjoy anything on the Barrington Brewery menu! From soups, “super” sandwiches, salads, burgers, brew-plate specials and of course the brewery’s freshly solar-brewed beer! The Barrington Brewery – Food, Fun, Fresh Beer! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Route 7 Aspinwell, Lenox, MA – (413) 637-9820 – Item: Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Cafe! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse, and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Heritage Tavern – 12 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA – (413) 637-0884 – Item: Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Heritage Tavern. $25.00 good towards anything on the menu…any breakfast item, plus salads, wraps, burgers, steaks, pizza & more. The most affordable place to eat in Lenox. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Salmon Run Fish House - 78 Main Street, Lee, MA - (413) 243-3900 - Item: Enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner at the Salmon Run Fish House in downtown Lee! From fresh hot Maine lobster rolls, char-grilled salmon to a spinach salad, Salmon Run has it all! Use the certificate for anything on the menu! Does not include gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Ward’s Nursery – 600 South main Street, Great Barrington, MA – (413) 528-0166 – Item: A $25.00 certificate good for anything at Ward’s Nursery! Expanded…beautiful and full of everything you need for your nursery and garden. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

