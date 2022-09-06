He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?

Born in North Adams on October 13, 1933. He attended to local schools including Drury where he graduated from. He also attended North Adams State College (now MCLA). For a career he worked in many local factories and retired from General Electric of Pittsfield in 1990.

Get our free mobile app

iberkshires iberkshires loading...

I had the privilege to work with Jerry a short period of time when he a hosted a Country Music Radio Show at the MCLA's WJJW. He played Country on Saturday mornings, while I did Polka on Sunday mornings. You may be asking, you did what? That's a story for another day. He ended up hosting his radio show starting in 1991 up to almost 3 decades!

To this day, you can catch the Jerry Tyler Country Music Video Show on NBCTC's Public Access Channel 1301.

NBCTC NBCTC loading...

Jerry Tyler was not only a Local Country Radio/TV host, but he was also a Country Music Musician and songwriter himself. He learned to play guitar at age 10. By age 14, he was playing on the radio and local dances throughout the area. In 1982, he recorded two of his songs that he wrote and even signed a record label with Topaz. He was also a member of Country Music Assocation of Nashville, Tennesse.

NBCTC NBCTC loading...

Jerry Tyler will certainly be missed but never forgotten. His music and TV show will always live on forever. He was a man that educated me on the history of Hank Williams when he entered the Rockabilly era. If Jerry were here right now, his final words would "Havvve a good one."