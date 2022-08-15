A Perfect Way To Wind Down A Berkshire Summer-Music At Tanglewood

For many years, this music establishment in Lenox has been the choice of thousands of people as the place to spend a cool summer evening on the lawn listening to some great music. Check out this picture from over 60 years ago:

Music Lovers At Tanglewood Getty Images loading...

Of course, I'm referring to Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. And that wonderful live music venue will be wrapping up the summer of 2022 with some fantastic performances and surprises.

The final three weeks of the 2022 summer season at Tanglewood begin this Friday, August 19th, with a performance of Remembering Stephen Sondheim featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra and Keith Lockhart.

Then, if you're a fan of scores from the wonderful world of cinema, get ready for this Saturday. John Williams--The Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration will feature the beloved Boston Symphony with conductor Ken-David Masur. That's going to be quite a night with some great special guests including James Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and saxophonist Branford Marsalis, just to name a few.

Sunday, August 21st, marks the return of virtuoso violinist Itzhak Perlman after an 11-year stretch. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, whose history with the Boston Symphony Orchestra goes back to the late 1960s, will lead the BSO through selected pieces by Rachmaninoff, Copland, and Rimsky-Korsakov on August 27th.

Tilson Thomas will return on Sunday afternoon, August 28th, to conduct the BSO in a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony which traditionally ends the season at Tanglewood.

The shows for the Popular Artists Series continue, however. Tuesday, August 30th, it's Brandi Carlile with the Indigo Girls as special guests. And what a line-up for Labor Day Weekend! Saturday, September 3rd, presents Judy Collins and Richard Thompson with Van "The Man" Morrison on Sunday, September 4th.

Due to COVID-19 issues, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, who were initially set to perform back in June, will now be appearing on Labor Day Monday, September 5th. For tickets and more, head to Tanglewood's website here.

