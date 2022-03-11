A Rare And Unique Discovery Located Just East Of The Berkshires

The bald eagle has been deemed as America's official fine feathered friend as it's image is proudly displayed in The Seal of The President of The United States and the official Presidential flag. They are protected under Federal law. It truly is a stunning opportunity to see one right before your very eyes as a recent spotting in Southwick, Massachusetts located east of the beautiful Berkshires reveals that not one, but seven bald eagles (one adult and six youngsters) were recently seen flying over the Congamond Lakes on route 168 adjacent to the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.

This is NOT the first time an occurrence like this happened in our immediate area as a total of over 750 bald eagles were in our vicinity since statistics from The Natural Heritage data base were taken from back in 1989. They seem to favor The Connecticut River as a popular vicinity for nesting and breeding. You can learn more about this pristine territory by logging on to The Town of Southwick's web site.

Late winter has been designated as a primary opportunity for these legendary birds to build nests that consist of sticks, pine grasses and other natural materials as these so-called "romantic moments" are common between the months of December and February. It is advised that you just "observe" and not to disturb the regimented routine they follow. My advice: bring your camera and take a gallery of photos that can be displayed promptly on your Smart phone as you'll share this never ending experience with others because you would have substantial bragging rights on witnessing nature at it's finest moments.

In closing, the experience would be deemed "once in a lifetime"