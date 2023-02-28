A Re-Cap Of Yesterday’s Major Snowfall In Western MA

On Monday, we woke up to a beautiful sunny morning, then clouds took over in the afternoon. No big deal, if you ask me, but hours later the first flakes of snow came down as I went home in the nick of time after I left home base before the impending storm ramped up. We have seen worse here in the Berkshires and throughout western Massachusetts, but there has been a lack of the white stuff and Mother Nature is trying to play catch-up before spring sets in. Keep in mind, we can STILL get a significant snowfall during the month of March, but lets keep our fingers crossed this does not happen.

According to Accuweather this storm resulted in anywhere between 3 and 8 inches of snow in some portions of western Massachusetts. The jackpot was rewarded to the Hampshire County town of Plainfield which recorded the highest amount of snow in the western portion of Massachusetts (8 inches to be exact) according to reports submitted from across the state, but we're not done yet as some areas in the Worcester Hills and Berkshires may receive more accumulation by days end.

Are you ready to find out how much snow fell in your neck of the woods? Here is the happy re-cap:

Berkshire County did not fare out that bad courtesy of this system. "Beautiful Becket" tallied over 5 and a half inches, followed by Sandisfield at just about 5 inches. Great Barrington, Sheffield and Pittsfield each received close to 4 inches of the white stuff. The Berkshires biggest city has also declared a snow emergency which remains in effect until 7 am Wednesday.

Cheshire, Adams and Stockbridge had over 3 and a half inches on the ground. Surprising that Clarksburg, a high elevation area got close to 3 inches as they their share of heavy snow during the winter months.

In Franklin County, Conway led the way with 4 and a half inches, Buckland came in second with an even 4 inches followed by Sunderland at a little over 3 inches. Greenfield and Montague picked up 2 and a half inches of the white stuff and Bernardston with 2 inches..

Hampden County tallied more snowfall than the Berkshires with Holyoke and Westfield leading the way at 6.7 inches of snow. Wilbraham, West Springfield, Chicopee, Southwick and Agawam measured over 6 inches. The city of Springfield and Hampden tallied an even 5 and a half inches. Ludlow, Monson, Longmeadow and East Longmeadow followed with anywhere between 5 and 5 and a half inches of the gift that keeps on giving during these lovely winter months.

Hampshire County saw the MOST snowfall with Plainfield receiving top honors as mentioned earlier. Southampton, Westhampton came in 2nd with 7 and a half inches, followed closely by Southampton and Easthampton. South Hadley registered 6 inches, Northampton saw 5 and a half inches, followed by Belchertown and Amherst as they added 4 to 4 and a half inches to their snow tally.

BOTTOM LINE: We are NOT out of the woods yet when it comes to Ol' man Winter and Mother Nature teaming up for one last hurrah! Stay tuned!

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.masslive.com/weather2023/02)