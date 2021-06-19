A Recap Of Last Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from "Marvelous Monterey" has a GE portable dishwasher available for $50 or she will take best offer. If interested, call (413) 528-9213.

2) A listener from South Egremont has a 42 inch, 20 horse power Craftsman riding lawn mower with a hand side bagger priced at $200 firm. To arrange a pick-up call (413) 528-2257.

3) A listener from Great Barrington is looking for a used trailer for a pair of 8 inch kayaks. If you can assist her in this quest, phone (413) 528-6808.

4) A listener from Great Barrington is looking for a pet shop ladder. If you can help her out, call (413) 717-4043.

5) A listener from Sheffield has an assortment of items including a table and chairs, a hutch, a microwave oven cart and an oak stand for storage all available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 229-2070.

6) A listener from Ashley Falls has a variety of tool boxes and 2 commercial ladder racks for a Ford OR Chevy van available for best offer. If you need more details, call (413) 429-5820.

7) "LUCKY 7" belongs to Mike and Suzy in New Marlborough as they have a FREE dog house up for grabs, a bed cover for a Toyota pick-up measuring 60 inches wide and 62 inches long for the firm price of $50 and assorted woodworking shop tools at $100 a piece, firm.

