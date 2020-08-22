A Recap Of this Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Reggie from Great Barrington has an assortment of items available including a 2006 Suzuki 1400-CC Boulevard motorcycle complete with windshield, leather saddle bags, a chrome bar and many other extras available for the firm price of $4,000, a collection of NASCAR race cars, vintage currency and sports trading cards in their original packages all for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 362-0829.

2) Mike STILL has a vintage 1935 Ford 4 door convertible for best offer. The vehicle needs restoration. Come on out to New Marlborough and check it out. For more information, call (413) 229-8975.

3) Nick in Great Barrington also has a motorcycle for sale; A 2005 Honda Spirit 750 in excellent condition. He'll take $3,500 or best offer, If interested, phone (413) 528-5611.

4) Al has five 60 pound bags of cement and four 60 pound bags of mortar mix, FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up in Housatonic, call 1-518-428-2618.

5) A listener in Sheffield is looking an upright freezer. If you can assist him in this quest, call (413) 229-9037.

6) John in Stockbridge has a 9 to 10 year old Cobra Tandem kayak with molded seals, canvas slings and assorted storage compartments available for the firm price of $250. Get more details by calling (413) 298-4045.

7) Lucky Seven has a Brush Master 1100 horsepower chipper and shredder with a 2 way feed (model # DEK-CH3). She will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-5094.

**A reminder: The Trading Post airs every Saturday morning after the 9 am news on YOUR Hometown Station. Doors promptly close at 10 am. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line and while you're on our website, click the LISTEN tab, scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to enable your Smart Speaker and don't forget to download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store or Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and take us along wherever you go. "We are portable"