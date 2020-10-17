A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Robert checked in from New Marlborough as he has 4 Jeep chrome rims (model # P205-75R-15) as the center hole takes three and a quarter 5 studs. The set is available for $150 or he will take best offer. He also has a pair of truck tires (1120 16 PR) in excellent condition priced at $100, firm. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 229-8628.

2) Keith in Sheffield has a 2009 Toyota RAV-4 with 88 thousand miles and a new muffler has been installed. the vehicle is in excellent condition and is available for the firm price of $8,500. For more information, call (413) 229-2469.

3) A listener is looking for a dirt bike OR a four wheeler. If you can assist in this quest, call (413) 274-3795.

4) Mike also checked in from New Marlborough with an item that is sure to keep you warm during the winter months: a black, 8 foot tall outdoor patio heater with stainless steel top available for best offer. If interested, give him a call at (413) 229-8975.

5) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out in this search, call (413) 441-2239.

