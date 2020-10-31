A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Sheffield has an electric dryer, a assortment of metal shelvings and a pair of washing machines available for scrap, FREE of charge. To inquire further, call (413) 854-3661.

2) A listener from "Lovely Lee" gave away a free sewing machine and she has FREE box of attachments as an added bonus for that particular item. Call (413) 243-2772.

3) A listener from Housatonic has a 46 inch garden tractor with a mower deck and a 42 inch mower deck with power bagger, both FREE of charge. For more information, call (413) 274-3314.

4) A listener from Sheffield has a olive colored 2009 Toyota RAV 4 in excellent condition in excellent condition with 88 thousand miles firmly priced at $8,000. Come on over and check out this vehicle by phoning (413) 229-2469.

5) J.B.checked in from Sheffield. he has a mechanical, manual log splitter available for $125, firm, a 10 and a half horse power snow blower for $375, firm and a 6 and a half horse power Toro lawn mower at $175 firm. If interested, call (413) 229-0070.

6) Sebastian in Great Barrington has an assortment of paints, stains and sealers. take the whole package for an incredible $40 or best offer. Get details by calling (413) 717-0638.

7) The "Lucky 7" spot this week belongs to Bob from New Marlborough. he has a diamond plate tool box that mounts to the back of a pick-up truck for $75 firm. he also has some items FREE of charge including a dark brown 70 by 42 inch table, assorted bureaus and a dining room hatch with 4 foot mirror. To inquire further, call him at (413) 717-1843.

8) Al checked in from Housatonic as he is looking for an enclosed 6 by 10 OR 6 by 12 trailer. He also has a round kitchen table for sale, 4 feet in diameter for the sale price of $20 or he'll take best offer plus one medium and one large boating life jacket for $5 a piece OR take all 3 for $15 and a trio of ropes to tie boats at a dock also for $5 a piece or 3 for $15. For more details, call 1-518-428-2618.

9) Mike from New Marlborough has a bike rack for sale which mounts in the back of a vehicle for best offer a Star Craft pop-up camper in excellent condition for the low price of $1,000. Get more information by phoning (413) 229-8975.

10) Tom from South Egremont has a 2010 bus to transport those who are handicapped that seats up to 12 passengers. The vehicle also includes a pair of wheelchair spaces and a lift for only $7,900 and a John Deere 757 60 inch lawn mower with dump bagger system. A hydraulic pump is also included as the entire package sells for $2,500. he will also take best offer on both of these items. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.