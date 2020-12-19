A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) The Lucky Bucket Band's lead singer, Dee Foster started things off as she has a barbie Dream House FREE of charge, just in for Christmas. To inquire further, call (413) 528-9493.

2) Former Great Barrington Fire Department alum, Terry Chamberland has a GREAT deal on a set of 4 Firestone Winter Force snow tires (Model #: 215-60R-16) in very good condition. The whole set goes for ONLY $150 or he'll take best offer. For more information, give him a call at (413) 429-1689 and once again, Terry, thanks for your decades of dedicated service to the south county community.

3) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" (YES, he has relocated) has a Bosh 2 door stainless steel dishwasher available for the firm price of $150. he is looking for 3 tier hanging baskets and vintage advertising signs. If you could help out in his quest, call 9413) 441-2239 (the cell phone # has not changed, same as usual)

4) A listener from Great Barrington is looking for a good, used electric dryer. if you can assist in her quest, please call (413) 717-1249.

5) Connie ("The Bird Lady") from "Lovely Lenox" has a male and female parakeet for sale. Price to be determined. For more details, give her a call at (413) 854-7337.

6) Tricia from Great Barrington has a California twin size trundle bed (no mattresses) with a wooden headboard and wrought iron design for the incredible price of $100 or she will take best offer. Call her at (413) 429-6617 and she'll send a photo of this particular item for viewing before purchasing.