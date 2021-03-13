A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Vinnie from Great Barrington got things going as he is looking for a 28 to 30 foot long camping trailer. if you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 329-4438.

2) Natalie also checked in from Great Barrington as she has a 2014 Honda CRV for $12,300 or she will take best offer plus you could be the proud owner of a FREE golden lace Wyandotte chicken. For more details, phone 1-510-469-5468.

3) A listener from neighboring Falls Village, Connecticut has a Sears Craftsman roto-tiller that needs some work, priced at $75 and 20 78 RPM records available for best offer. To inquire further, call 1-860-671-1899.

4) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items including a Kubota G-1800 2 cylinder diesel hydrostatic lawn tractor with a 48 inch mower and wheel weights available for $2,700, 3 sections of roller track including two 8 foot straight sections and one right angle section all in excellent condition. The whole package sells for $150 plus he STILL has 3 point hitch 6 foot mower brush hog that fits in the back of a tractor for only $600. All of these items are also available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

5) Donna checked in from Great Barrington as she STILL has a queen size sleeper sofa and a rocker recliner for best offer. if interested, give her a call at (413) 528-2085.

6) David from Alford has a Rheem 40 gallon professional hot water heater firmly priced at $100. Call him at (413) 329-3724.

7) Lucky 7 belongs to Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" as he is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, assorted blue and pink pyrex bowls and Tanglewood posters, if you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239...