A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener in Great Barrington has a commercial floor polisher available firmly priced for only $20. To inquire further, call 1-717-951-5850.

2) A listener from Sheffield has a 2003 two tone green and gray Chevy Silverado for sale with new parts. He'll take $5,000 or best offer for this vehicle. For more details, give him a call at (413) 229-2469.

3) Keith also checked in from Sheffield as he has dozens of cow stantions available for $25 a piece and 4 foot Woods RM-360 category one finish mower with 3 point hitch priced at $500, firm. For more information, phone (413) 281-5358.

4) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a vintage white 1980 Chevy Camaro Berlinetta 2 door hard top for sale. The vehicle needs some work before you take it out on the road. You can get this car for only $2,000 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 243-4185.

5) Kathy STILL has a 1999 Subaru Impreza wagon with manual transmission and all wheel drive for sale up in Housatonic. This vehicle has over 126 thousand miles and is still road worthy, priced at ONLY $800 or she will take best offer. Call her today at (413) 429-7931 and take advantage of this GREAT deal.

6) Vinnie from Sheffield has a pair of motorcycles for sale including a 1993 Kawasaki 1200 Voyager available for only $1,200 and a 1988 Suzuki Cavalcade 1400-CC bike sale priced at $1,000. He will also take best offer for both of these bikes. If you want to hit the open road in style, call (413) 329-4438.

7) A listener's sister-in-law from neighboring Canaan, Connecticut has an incredible deal for you. She has a 12 cubic foot Sears freezer available for the incredible price of ONLY $50 or she will take best offer. To inquire further, call 1-860-824-0057.