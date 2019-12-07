A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Sherry in Pittsfield is looking for a snow blower. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 329-3022.

2) Vicky has some FREE stuff for you in Great Barrington including a VHS player and a 13 inch Symphonic TV. To inquire further, call (413) 645-3093.

3) Ray has a set of 4 studded Altamax Arctic General tires (model # 215-65-R-16) with 16 inch Subaru rims. the whole package is available for $150 or he will take best offer. For more information, phone (413) 274-3465.

4) Bea in Sheffield has a 2005 Buick Le Sabre available for $800 or she will take best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 229-8026.

A reminder you can buy, sell or trade up to 4 items on the program. Only one phone call per person each week, but you are welcome to check back in and re-announce any items that were not sold the previous time you phoned in.

Bob Blanchette also brings us updates after 9:30 during the Trading Post from Hobby World on route 8 at the Adams-Cheshire line.