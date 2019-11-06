A Red Sox Getaway to Take Place Close to the Berkshires

Attention Red Sox Nation. The Boston Red Sox will host a weekend getaway of hot stove fun for fans and families in the City of Springfield, MA, for the first time on January 17-18. The sixth annual “Red Sox Winter Weekend” will take place at MGM Springfield and its neighboring facility, the Mass Mutual Center.

Red Sox Winter Weekend includes a Town Hall Meeting with Red Sox leaders, autographs and photos with Red Sox players, and round-table discussions on a variety of baseball topics. The weekend also includes a full baseball festival for fans of all ages.

Members of the 2020 Red Sox, including coaching staff, are invited to attend. Red Sox alumni, Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie will also be in attendance.

You can view the schedule, ticket information and more by going here.