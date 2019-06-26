A Relay Recap (Photos)

The first weekend of summer also brought cancer survivors together to Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington for south county's annual Relay For Life which always generates a massive amount of support from the community and from those participating in their efforts to help combat this terrible disease as their quest continues year round.

Your Home Town Station, WSBS is a proud supporter of Relay as we are always out and about to bring you updates on the latest happenings. Kudos to event organizer, "Relay" Ray Gardino and his crew who continue to keep this 2 day event functioning like a well-oiled machine. Our live broadcasts featured Ray and various participants with previews of what to expect while attending Relay.

Live entertainment included Tumo-Kohrs, Whiskey City and a variety of cloggers who made the trek from Bennington, Vermont. Opening festivities featured a march around the relay led my members of The Otis, Massachusetts Fire Department with Sarah Kohrs singing a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem and then we were off and rolling with this year's festivities which also included an all-night cartoon marathon with special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse as this year's theme was to "Toon Out Cancer"

A paint and sip was held on Saturday morning followed by the 50/50 golf ball drop courtesy of The Great Barrington Fire Department. Closing ceremonies included the traditional butterfly release as contributions to this worthy cause were robust and we can not wait until next year to repeat the process all over again.

It was my pleasure to broadcast LIVE this year on site as we brought wall-to-wall coverageto our WSBS listeners. In case you missed this year's get-together, here is a collage of photos as we salute each and every participant who brought out their A game in continuing the fight against cancer for this year's Relay. Proud of EACH and EVERY ONE of you