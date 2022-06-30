A Sensitive Topic Will Be Discussed On Our Berkshire Airwaves

She is without a doubt a talented singer and song writer from Ottawa, Canada. Sabrina Fallah has been described as a natural on stage with polished vocals and has made a name of herself by performing wherever possible over the years. People have compared her to fellow rocker Joan Jett as this versatile performer can also play a mean guitar entertaining audiences nationwide.

Sabrina will focus on a new recording that sends a strong message: "Paradise Comes With A Price" which we will discuss in detail. The selection will be also available for FREE downloading on Spotify, Apple podcasts and various live streaming availability. This will also be her first chat that airs on Canada Day which is celebrated on July 1st. After all, we introduced Sabrina to the realm of terrestrial radio back in November of 2019.

In conjunction with this project, Terrell Jackson wrote an audio drama podcast story entitled "Alone" that focuses on the subject of depression. In addition, Sabrina's song will be inserted in a scene from this upcoming literary effort as this topic will also be discussed in detail during our LIVE discussion. She will also discuss the involvement with this project as both parties consider this a significant musical effort which sends a strong message about the sensitive topic on hand.

A disclaimer: Keep in mind, some of this material is intense and not suitable for children.

Feel free to check out Sabrina's musical catalogue by logging on here and connect with her on various social media platforms

(Photos were obtained via Sabrina Fallah's web site, www.sabrinafallah.com for on-air and on-line usage)