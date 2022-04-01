Pittsfield police are looking for information regarding a shooting incident Wednesday night that left a man with a gunshot wound.

Shotspotter Activation Wednesday night...

According to a media report sent out on Thursday, members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded on Wednesday night to an area near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Boylston Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Police responded at approximately 9:51 pm. Responding officers located at least one shell casing at the scene.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: police responded to shotspotter activation near the intersection of Boylston Street and Elizabeth Street)

The victim drove himself to the hospital...

Investigating officers learned that a gunshot victim had driven himself to Berkshire Medical Center. Officers then responded to BMC and spoke with the adult male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An unknown assailant is being sought...

From speaking with the victim, investigators learned that an unknown assailant fired a round from the suspect’s vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which then resulted in the injury to the victim. No further details were immediately available regarding the name of the victim or his current condition.

Police are seeking information from witnesses...

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this incident would contact Detective Civello at 448-9700 x522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. You can also send a tip by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

*We will update this story if and when more information is made available to us.

