18-Year-Old Pittsfield Man Suffers Serious Gunshot Wounds

Pittsfield Police responded to the area of 3 Brierwood Lane for multiple reports of a shooting Tuesday at approximately 5:00 PM. While en route, patrol units were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Pecks Road that was related to the shooting incident.

Police investigate both scenes...

Members of the Pittsfield Police Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Unit, Narcotics Unit, and Anti-Crime Unit responded to both scenes. It was confirmed a shooting had taken place in the area of 3 Brierwood Lane and that the victim was en route to BMC in a private vehicle.

(Above: Police responded to 3 Brierwood Lane for a reported shooting)

An 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds was found at a second location...

Responding units to the Pecks Road crash found the vehicle’s operator, an 18-year-old male of Pittsfield, suffering from gunshot wounds. Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance responded to the crash scene.

The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition. Pittsfield Police Department Detectives and Investigators processed the scene and area surveillance is being reviewed. A second involved vehicle was located and is in police custody. The Pittsfield Police Department has no reason to believe that the general public is at risk.

Mutual aid requested...

During the course of this investigation, all Pittsfield Police Department resources were committed. Mutual aid was requested. Members of the Massachusetts State Police, Lenox Police Department, and Lee Police Department assisted with the investigation and responded to the city’s additional calls for service. The incident remains an active investigation.

Contact police with any tips...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448- 9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411) Detective Ignacio Matos is the Lead Detective on the case and can be reached at 448-9705 ext 576.

