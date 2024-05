A Slice Of Americana Awaits You In The Hills Of MA

Small towns nationwide have their own unique identity. A prime example is the local general store which offers residents and visitors a variety of shopping options. Keep in mind, you'll pay a little more, but your spending money will assist villages economically. Berkshire county residents and those east of us can prepare their grocery lists and head out for a scenic ride up route 57 as The Granville Country Store is your final destination to experience a hometown feel while stocking up for supplies. By all means, don't forget to add cheese to your list. More on that subject is coming up.

This local business has been a Bay State staple: The iconic building is situated at the junction of routes 57 and 189 and has been at that same location since 1851. John Murray Gibbons opened the country store in Granville Massachusetts which is located in the foothills of the Berkshires in Hampden county. Since it's inception, their specialty is selling some of the best selections of cheese in our backyard.

To paraphrase, John Gibbons loved a properly aged tangy cheddar, "ripened on the vine" and his tradition continues to this day as his "secret recipe" remains intact at the facility's cellar.

The Gibbons family kept ownership of this town staple until it was sold in 1935 to Paul Nobbs who was the store's proprietor until 1971. At that time, the reins were passed to Rowland Entwistle. 6 years later, Ernest Hodur kept the business rampant until 2006. Tina G. Deblois and Tracy V. Mountain, a mother and daughter, bought the Granville Country Store and they continue to provide a valuable service to their community. They have also pledged to maintain the famous aging processes that make Granville Cheddar so unique. This is why you have to include this home made staple to your shopping list.

Some other recommendations include fresh Boars Head cold cuts, a cup of their world famous chili and they also make an awesome bagel with cream cheese. During my days when I travelled to and from Connecticut, I would make this a mandatory stop as the small town feel and service sold me from the start. After all, this is what it's all about: Supporting local businesses and this location has been around for over 160 years. If you would like to get a head start on your shopping list visit their website by going here.

You can also plan accordingly and take a day trip to Granville which is located about 45 minutes from Berkshire county and neighboring Springfield, about an hour and a half from Worcester, and anywhere from 2 to 3 hours if you begin your journey in Boston or my ol' hometown of New York City. You are looking at less than a half hour going up route 189 in neighboring Connecticut. Get more details on the town's web site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur57IunS9To

BOTTOM LINE: The Granville Country Store is open daily 7 am - 8 pm. Step in for a trip "Back In Time" and don't forget to say "CHEESE!"